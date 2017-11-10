No matter how well you have prepared for your interview, it is the last day that has the most weight and the ‘day that counts.’ In the hurry of getting a grasp over the technicalities of the interview and the field of your specialization, you forget the main thing, to work on your soft skills and how to present yourself. Here’s a list of five interview basics that you must not forget during your interview.You should always be prepared with some 4-5 liners which shall be completed within a span of 2-3 minutes. This introduction when asked should cover your basic details like origin, your work experience and achievements and the college you graduated from, with the CGPA you scored.Interviewers often ask several ques, ions about family, your interests, and hobbies. Always remember to answer with those hobbies that are true, don’t say you are a bibliophile when you are Ron of the Harry Potter series. And yes, make it a point to state those hobbies that are relevant and can leave a good impression on the interviewer.This goes without saying that before any interview you should be well acquainted with the technical knowledge and subject matter you are being interviewed for.Get thorough details of the industry and what are the latest trends in the market and how you are keeping up with the advancing technologies.One of the most required trait that all the interviewers look for irrespective of which specialization you are being interviewed for, is timeliness. Punctuality is a quality that has been valued beyond time and profession.Keep up the pep talk by wishing him when you enter, giving a firm hand shake, using basic etiquettes like ‘Thank you’, ‘Please’, ‘If I May’, ‘Have a Good day’, ‘It was pleasant meeting you’ and others can keep up the good spirits of the room.Stating these five rules to bind by, we wish you good luck for your next interview!