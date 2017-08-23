Meet The Woman Who is a Ray of Hope For Lesser-privileged Children

India is a blessed country with immense sunlight and yet it lacks to illuminate the future of so many children. These are the two ends Anusheela Saha attempted to connect. An advertiser with an honors from St. Xaviers College, Kolkata, she inspires us with her impactful contribution towards a brighter future with the invention of “Light bags”.Most of Delhi’s slums have no access to electricity and the frequent power cuts ensure that the children do their homework or study either under candlelight or kerosene lamps. The flickering light not only makes it difficult for them to study but eventually leads to a lack of interest in education altogether.Anusheela felt strongly about this problem and believed there was a simple and sustainable way to tackle it. She conceptualized the idea in a school bag – with solar panels and LED lights. These bags act as school bags during the day and become study lamps at night, thus providing children with their very own source of light. The bags can be charged when children walk to and from school and even at school as most of them go to open schools.Her idea was immensely appreciated by the “Salaam Baalak Trust” – An NGO supporting street and slum children and Cheil India. The belief and support was encouraged further by Cheil India when they decided to sponsor 30 bags for the Salaam Baalak Trust. Since then Anusheela has impacted hundreds of children. Her bags have enlightened lives of children across India and has given them a chance at education.She is currently working with organizations and NGOs, which have greater penetration into rural areas. The aim is to make it affordable for children, without relying on a Good Samaritan to contribute for the bag. She seeks investors to help her produce the bags in bulk in order to make it a reasonably affordable investment. NGOs with a good reach in rural India can fund half the price of the bag and the other half can be borne by the purchaser thus reducing the price even further.Anusheela considers this a fruitful time for women entrepreneurs as the Government of India has announced a Rs 5000 crore credit guarantee fund under the “Stand up India” scheme. This has in turn led to an increase of organizations dedicated to offer expert guidance and mentoring to aspiring female entrepreneurs. Thus there are immense possibilities for women with a willingness and drive to alter the society.