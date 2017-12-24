Motivational Quotes That Will Give you the Instant Push You Need!

Motivational quotes are great at what they literally mean, they really ‘motivate’ you as well others around you. And what can be the best time to find motivation than when setting goals for a ‘New Year’, or as they say, a book with 365 unwritten pages that can shape your destiny. Here’s a look at some Motivational Quotes to jump start 2018 with great motivation!“If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things.” - Albert Einstein“I think goals should never be easy, they should force you to work, even if they are uncomfortable at the time.” - Michael Phelps“If you have built castles in the air, your work need not be lost; that is where they should be. Now put the foundations under them.” – Henry David Thoreau“The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.” - Steve Jobs“If something is important enough, even if the odds are against you, you should still do it.” - Elon Musk“Don't you dare underestimate the power of your own instinct.” - Barbara Corcoran"A person should set his goals as early as he can and devote all his energy and talent to getting there. With enough effort, he may achieve it. Or he may find something that is even more rewarding. But in the end, no matter what the outcome, he will know he has been alive." - Walt Disney“A goal without a timeline is just a dream.” - Robert Herjavec“You measure the size of the accomplishment by the obstacles you have to overcome to reach your goals.” - Booker T. Washington“Some failure in life is inevitable. It is impossible to live without failing at something, unless you live so cautiously that you might as well not have lived at all -- in which case, you fail by default.” - J.K. Rowling"Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm." - Winston Churchill“Be practical as well as generous in your ideals. Keep your eyes on the stars, but remember to keep your feet on the ground.” – Theodore Roosevelt"If you're not stubborn, you'll give up on experiments too soon. And if you're not flexible, you'll pound your head against the wall and you won't see a different solution to a problem you're trying to solve." - Jeff Bezos“Never give up. Today is hard, tomorrow will be worse, but the day after tomorrow will be sunshine.” - Jack Ma“It’s harder to stay on top than it is to make the climb. Continue to seek new goals.” - Pat Summitt