Preparing For The Big Day? 13 Tips to Ace Your Interview

Do you break a sweat or get jitters as you walk down to the Interviewer’s Cabin for your interview? Well, all of us go through a little nervousness as you do not know what’s coming. The best way to tackle this interview anxiety is your readiness for the big day!1. Be prepared – go through your resume 5-10 times, remember it by heart, your numbers and achievements should be on your tips. If you are confident, half the battle is already won.2. Work on your resume to ensure that your right skill set is being displayed as per the requirement of the role you’ve applied for.3. Understand the JD well. If you know someone in the organization already, talk to them about the organization and the job role.4. Read about the organization well in advance5. Do a Role-play – this helps a lot. Rehearse the kind of questions you will be asked by the interviewer regarding your current role and the role you are applying for.6. Ask the recruiter if you are required to carry a copy of your resume before leaving.7. Dress-up in formal wear to the interview besides wearing a good and light fragrance and little makeup.8. Reach your venue at least 20 minutes before the interview time.9. During the interview, don’t speak too fast. Don’t seem over enthusiastic or energy less at all. Strike a balance.No one wants to hire a person with extreme attributes.10. Smile and keep an eye contact with your interviewer. Let your hands rest on the chair hand rest and sit straight. Don’t slouch.11. Remember - Interviewer is here to hire a candidate. Give your best shot and stay positive. He does not want to know your bookish knowledge rather what you can do practically in any given situation.12. Ask a question towards the end of the interview. This shows that you are interested and looking forward to this role however if you don’t have a good question, its not mandatory to always ask.13. Last but not the least – Assess your answers once you are back from the interview. Best of Luck