Tips to Negotiate a Better Salary in a New Job

Whether we are about to start a new job or sitting for our yearly appraisal; we all would be negotiating. Right? If you are those you do not negotiate, you are not alone. Research shows that only one third of people negotiate their salaries. One the biggest reason of not asking is 'Fear'. Negotiations can be scary. But you not asking for what you deserve is even more scarier. The art of negotiating may seem daunting but you need to learn it.Follow these 8 tips to negotiate and be ready for your next round of negotiations.First rule - know your value before you start your negotiations. Know the going rate for the profile in your industry and geographic area. Do your research - online or by talking to others; but never enter into a discussion without having a number in your mind. If you do so; you are at the mercy of the other person and he or she will control the conversation ahead.One of the most important step in negotiation is the first number on the table - this sets the base for the rest of the conversation. Always be the first person to mention the number. This way you will always have the control. Ask for more than what you want and try to quote a specific number. This will make your bargaining partner believe that you have done an extensive research and would feel better if they are able to negotiate the price down. Worst case scenario - you will get a counter offer. It's better than getting less than what you wanted.Always have a number in your mind which is your walk away point. Any number below this is a big 'NO'. It's difficult to turn away from an offer but have courage and let it go. You need to appreciate your worth before others do.Be confident when you make an entry and smile. Be positive in your approach and this will reflect in the end results. Be careful of not being too pushy though!When negotiating it's important to see situations from the other person's point of view. Also, people usually tend to negotiate better on behalf of someone else. Think about the impact your negotiations will have on people around you and yourself. If you are able to do so; you will find negotiating very easy.Don't talk about your personal needs while negotiating. Talking about family expenses, rents etc is not going to help you. The chances are that your opponent is going through the same situations. Instead talk about your work, performance and achievements. This will make your a better negotiation conversation.Please Please Please listen to the other party. It's as important as you putting forward your case. After talking about your value to the organization and making your offer; it is recommended to ask for his advise. This will make him or her appreciate you and chances of him or her advocating you get higher. Pay attention to what the other person is saying and incorporate his needs and further your discussions.After listening to other person's offer; don't react immediately. Give yourself time and then reply. This will also give time to the other person to reflect back. Also, never make ultimatums during negotiations. Keep the conversation positive and you will see things working for you. Be kind yet firm.