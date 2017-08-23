Using Investment Principles as a Guide For Your Freelance Work Portfolio!

Independent work or freelancing has become a great lever for women to be meaningfully employed while not compromising on family life. It not only allows mid-career women to leverage their professional expertise but also allows them the flexibility in terms of location and time of work. One of the most crucial decisions one needs to make while starting to work independently is around the portfolio of projects to take on. According to an Elance report, 62% of freelancers work on 2-6 projects at any given point of time. When it comes to choosing projects, 59% respondents considered freedom of choice as the most important aspect of freelancing. Closer to home, a similar trend was observed - a Flexing It survey found that two-thirds of Indian professionals who work independently prefer to work on multiple assignments at any one point.This portfolio becomes critical for one’s career and one should view it with as much seriousness as decisions around personal investment portfolios. A few tips on how to build ones portfolio of work and assess it regularly are provided below.Risk profiling and (investment) objective definition: As one starts to think about the type of clients and projects to take on, a critical decision criterion is the stage of life you are at and therefore what you are expecting from the work.For a professional with over 20 years of experience, it would be useful to leveraging past knowledge and professional relationships to make a meaningful contribution to a new venture where the return is not high concern. For others, the portfolio of assignments is likely to be linked to one’s primary income with a need to support one’s lifestyle and also build potential for the future. Whatever your objective may be, it’s important to clearly articulate it.Balance the safe and the risky: Challenging yourself and looking for projects that are exciting and fun is important too for your growth. After all, that’s a major reason why most professionals opt for freelancing. Hence, it’s a great idea to add a mix of assignments just for the charge you get from them or passion for the subject. A great mix could consist of a baseload of work you enjoy with longstanding clients with whom there is comfort coupled with a couple of assignments a year thrown in that are more risky (and hence, exciting)!Short term liquidity with an eye on longer term returns: Leveraging recent experiences and knowledge (e.g., specific frameworks and tools, industry knowledge) can be a great way to generate assignments. However, it’s also important to focus on balancing this with what will be relevant to your industry and function in the future, and simultaneously ensuring your growth 5 years from now. This could mean taking up less remunerative but good learning assignments that will help deliver returns in the future.Regularly re-look and keep refining! Finally, what financial advisers tell us is also true for our portfolio of work. It’s important to regularly look back and take stock to take decisions on what to retain vs. trade out based on how the portfolio of work is delivering against the principles outlined above. And just like for investments it would be good to get an external view every once in a while – a sounding board who can help bring a different perspective and new ideas can be invaluable!