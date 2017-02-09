5 Dishes That Make Amritsar The Food Capital Of Punjab

It could well be called the culinary capital of India- Amritsar, the land of faith and food! From sweet to the savoury, the fried and the roasted - the city has a lot on the menu. News18's resident foodie, Megha Mamgain is out in the streets of Amritsar getting the 5 must have dishes there.

So the next time you are in the land of the Golden Temple, remember to make a pit stop at these food havens:

1) Darshan Lal Kulche Waala, Batti Hatta Chowk for crispy, falvourful and by far the best Amritsary Kulchas

2) Ahuja Milk Bhandar, near Hindu College for fresh, creamy and the most famous lassi in Amritsar

3) Makkhan Fish and Chicken corner, Majitha Road for delicate and delicious fish fry that melts in the mouth.

4) Beera Chicken House, Sehaj Avenue, Majitha Road for succulent chicken that's robust in flavours.

5) A1 Kulfa, Queens road for a sweet end to the day- a dish that is reason enough to come to Amritsar.