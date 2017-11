In a candid chat with News18.com, actors Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul talk about their film Tumhari Sulu, their characters and more. Balan plays a housewife Sulochana (Sulu), whose life alters when she decides to step out of her comfort zone and try her hands at being a night RJ. In this interview, the actor discusses her relatability with Sulu, second time playing an RJ and a little preview of what to expect from this slice-of-life entertainer.