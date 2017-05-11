A R Rahman Talks About His Directorial Debut Le Musk, Baahubali In Virtual Reality And More

India's Oscar-winning music maestro A R Rahman is now a director. The man who has time and again produced award winning compositions and redefined music in films, has now come up with his directorial debut Le Musk - world's first virtual reality multi-sensory episodic feature film.
Written, directed and scored by the Academy award winning music composer, the film follows the journey of an orphaned heiress and part-time musician Juliet, played by Nora Arnezeder, who grows up to be a diva on a mission. The film has been shot been in the picturesque Rome.
In an exclusive chat with News18.com, Rahman in his first selfie interview spoke about why he chose to make a film on perfumes, whether he would like to make Baahubali in virtual reality and more.
