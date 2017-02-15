All New 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class First Drive Review: Longer is Better

It took Mercedes-Benz over 20 years and 10 generations to realise that the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is mostly driven by chauffeurs in India. And in its new longer avatar, they have made it more comfortable and luxurious for the rich clientele that sits in the back seat of this car.
There are 34,000 of these in India. This one is the 5th generation of E-Class in India. And now Mercedes-Benz has made it longer.
Catch the review here.
