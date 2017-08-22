Video Wall

Triple Talaq Verdict: SC Declares Practice 'Unconstitutional' With 3:2 Majority

Triple Talaq Verdict: SC Declares Practice 'Unconstitutional' With 3:2 Majority

Anchors Zakka, Marya, Arunoday, Sanket have a Quirky Take on Independence Day

News18.com

First published: August 22, 2017, 4:00 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google
On the eve of India's 70th Independence Day, we at News18 caught up with our reporters as they revealed what Azadi/ Independence means to them. Plus they also shared some cool life hacks on how to deal with peer pressure and open defecation. Joining us in this video are our ace reporters: Zakka Jacob, Marya Shakil, Arunoday Mukharji and Sanket Upadhyay.
Watch our special coverage on India's Frontier villages

Frames - Sidhharth Safaya
Creatives - Abhishek Sharma
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More