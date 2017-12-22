Anti-Smog Gun Fails | Delhi's Smog Problem Persists: DPCC

Fog put a damper on the day long trial of India's first 'anti-smog gun’, held at Delhi's Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, Tuesday. The mist cannon was being tried out in one of Delhi's consistently severely polluted spots to see if it could work as a contingency plan in case of smog.



However, by evening, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee told News18, “we could not see any impact on air quality as we’ve been struggling with fog all day.”



Frames - Tijo Thomas

Story - Aradhna Wal

