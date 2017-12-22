Video Wall

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Grand Reception In New Delhi

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Grand Reception In New Delhi

Anti-Smog Gun Fails | Delhi's Smog Problem Persists: DPCC

News18.com

First published: December 22, 2017, 4:29 PM IST | Updated: Yesterday
facebook Twitter google
Fog put a damper on the day long trial of India's first 'anti-smog gun’, held at Delhi's Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, Tuesday. The mist cannon was being tried out in one of Delhi's consistently severely polluted spots to see if it could work as a contingency plan in case of smog.

However, by evening, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee told News18, “we could not see any impact on air quality as we’ve been struggling with fog all day.”

Frames - Tijo Thomas
Story - Aradhna Wal
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More