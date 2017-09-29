ASEAN-India Artists Camp: Art Through Artists' Prism

Tucked away from the main city of Udaipur, 20 artists from 11 countries are participating in the ongoing ASEAN-India artists' camp organised by the Ministry Of External Affairs, Government of India in collaboration with Seher.



Not only is it a spellbinding sight to see myriad of colours coming together, but it's equally elating to see creative minds from different countries bond over art among other activities. No matter how physically distant and culturally different their countries are, the tinkle in their eyes, when they talk about art, feels just the same. While speaking to News18.com, several artists shared what art means to them.





Reported by - Kriti Tulsiani

Produced & Edited by - Nitin Sharma