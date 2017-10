A good Audi sedan is not exactly a tough job for Audi. But here’s the thing, when I got to know that the latest generation A5 is making its way to India, the first thought that came to mind is the sheer number of Audi siblings that are surrounding the baby in the family portrait.

We had the A5 Sportback and the S5 at our disposal for a short spin through the hustle and bustle of Jaipur to find the answer to this question. And the answer was rather an interesting one.



Frames: Siddharth Safaya

Creatives: Abhishek Sharma

Review By - Manav Sinha