Axelsen – Prize Money Should Go Up For BWF Tournaments

News18.com

First published: December 28, 2017, 5:11 PM IST | Updated: 57 mins ago
Axelsen talks about the crammed international schedule and the need for BWF to increase the incentives for players. The Danish player is currently playing in the Premier Badminton League in India. He also said that a lot of people had told him that he would not succeed as a singles player due to his tall frame and he takes great pride in having proved all of them wrong.
