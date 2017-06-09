BMW 7-Series 730 Ld Test Drive Review

From the Head-of-the States to Actors, from Politicians to Business Tycoons, who doesn’t love the BMW 7-series sedan? The flagship from the house of BMW is one of the most loved vehicles among the chauffeur driven cars. But is it only for those who loves to be chauffeur driven or does it has more for those who love driving themselves? Our take on the BMW 7-Series here.
Review By - Arjit Garg
Visual Creatives - Jasmeet Singh
Frames - Siddharth Safaya
