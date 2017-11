Bollylicious, Belgium based dance collective was founded in 2013 with the intention of bringing Indian dance culture to a European audience. Laura, Tom and Ayla met each other in a Kalbeliya dance class in Ghent (2001). Each dancer has mastered multiple dance styles such as Kalbeliya dance, Ghoomar, Chari dance and Terah Taali from India; Salsa, Gypsy Flamenco from Spain, Belly dance from the Middle-East, and Western Contemporary dance. Since their foundation in 2013, Bollylicious has been touring with their own productions such as Bombay Express, Sitara & Yatra throughout Europe and beyond.



To get all the answers, watch now!



Frames: Siddharth Safaya



Produced By : Badsha Ray



Creatives and Gfx: Hitesh Singh