Bose QuietComfort 35 II Review | Noise-Cancellation Meets Google Assistant

The latest addition to the Bose QuietComfort series flaunts Google Assistant Support as a first. Globally acknowledged for its best-in-class noise cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort series now has the QuietComfort 35 II up on offer. Know whether the three level of active noise-cancellation on the headphones, coupled with the voice command support justify the near Rs 30,000 price tag on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II.