Cricket's Rendition of the 'Beautiful Game' - Leg Cricket

News18.com

First published: May 8, 2017, 7:10 PM IST
We have seen cricket being played with bat and ball, but how many of us know that legs can also be used to hit the ball out of the park. That's Leg Cricket.

