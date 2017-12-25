Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line: India’s First Driverless Train Packed With Exciting Features

The first-phase of Delhi Metro’s Magenta line inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has a lot in store. Commuters travelling via this route can look forward to every station having Wi-Fi connectivity, trains offering more space for those using wheelchairs, charging points that are USB compatible, LCD screens displaying videos, vibrant coloured seats and a host of other new features.



This line will have fully automated platform screen doors at every station, similar to the jubilee line of the London tube. Earlier, passengers travelling to South Delhi from Noida had to cross 10 stations to reach Mandi House. The Magenta line will cut short the travel time of over 50 minutes to under 20 minutes. Noida passengers travelling to Faridabad will also be able switch trains at Kalkaji Mandir on the Violet line.