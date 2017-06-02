Don’t Like Being Called a Survivor: Manisha Koirala

Who would want his/her formidable problems to be played out on a public stage? But if you are a popular star your struggles – while establishing a career, battling chronic disease – are not only instantly highlighted, but your survival stories used to raise awareness amongst fans too. Actress Manisha Koirala, who has been busy promoting her film Dear Maya opens up about the dark phases of her life, why she doesn’t like being called a survivor and why she continues to rebel against dictates.