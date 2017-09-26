Ducati SuperSport S First Ride Review

A little bit of the Ducati Hypermotard, a little bit of the Ducati Monster and a little bit of the Ducati Panigale. When you put these three ingredients together, the resulting dish is the Ducati SuperSport. But the important question is whether the motorcycle manages to carve a unique space for itself among the large variety of Ducatis that are priced near to it, or does it lose its shine among the rest? We took it for a short spin to understand this and here are our first ride impressions.

The Ducati SuperSport comes at a price tag of Rs 12.08 lakh and the SuperSport S comes at Rs 13.39 lakh. The ‘S’ variant also comes with a white colour option which costs Rs 13.6 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, pan India).





Creatives - Abhishek Sharma

Frames - Siddhartha Safaya

Review By - Manav Sinha