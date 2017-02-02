Exclusive Interview: Katrina Kaif Talks About Legendary Photographer Mario Testino

News18.com

First published: February 2, 2017, 7:25 PM IST | Updated: 7 hours ago
facebook Twitter google

Legendary Peruvian fashion photographer Mario Testino's maiden visit to India was a star-studded affair. A soiree was hosted by Vogue India on January 31 in New Delhi to welcome the celebrated photographer. It was attended by the leading names of India's fashion fraternity and social circles.

Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif, who joined Testino at the event was all praise for the acclaimed photographer.

SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More