Experiencing HOG Rally After Riding Delhi-Jodhpur on a Harley-Davidson Roadster

Harley Owners Group or AKA the H.O.G.s are well known around the world for their brotherhood and their bond with the fellow riders and with close to a million members and more than 1,400 chapters in 140 countries, the Harley Owners Group is the world’s largest rider club. The inspiration for the name “H.O.G.” came when in the 1920’s Ray Weishaar of Harley-Davidson’s racing team ‘Wrecking Crew’ helped to popularise the nickname hog in reference to Harley-Davidson by carrying the team’s mascot, a small pig, around on victory laps.



In India, H.O.G. currently has 14 chapters, each unique and representative of the local riders and their culture yet share the same bond that Harley owners across the world share. Each chapter is supported by a sponsoring dealer and is led by a cadre of customers who volunteer as officers for the year and organize the group.