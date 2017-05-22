Explained: Kejriwal-Kapil Mishra War Over Delhi’s ‘Water Scam’

From CNN-News 18's expose, that showed a mismatch in the party's donor list, to sacked minister Kapil Mishra's allegation that he saw the CM himself take a bribe of Rs 2 crore, the anti-corruption crusader Arvind Kejriwal finds himself embroiled in the middle of a few murky scams. One of the most significant scams is Delhi's 'Water Tanker Scam', which has the Aam Aadmi Party all tied up in knots. So what is this infamous 'Water Tanker Scam'? News18 tries to explain.
The alleged scam is worth Rs. 400 crores and it relates to irregularities in the hiring of 385 private water tankers by Delhi Jal Board. Who are the persons of intrest and why is Aam Aadmi Party feeling the heat?
Explained: Kejriwal-Kapil Mishra War Over Delhiâs âWater Scamâ
