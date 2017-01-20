Explore Delhi In A Day With Just Rs 500 In Your Pocket

The capital of India, Delhi, never fails to amaze. The only city in the world to have three UNESCO world heritage monuments - Humayun's Tomb, Qutub Minar and Red Fort - Delhi is a city that never fails you.
The city is a true amalgamation of the essence of India - which is versatility. On one hand there is Old Delhi, with narrow lanes, traffic congestion and all its charm and on the other is New Delhi, which came into being during the British Raj and was rebuilt with modern architectures and designs in mind.
It wouldn't be wrong to say that Delhi has something for everyone. From museums to malls, from places selling the most fashionable clothes in affordable rates (Sarojini Nagar) to monuments with thousands of years of history behind them, the city has something to offer to everybody who visits it.
And to figure out how a tourist could explore the city by spending the least amount of money, we took Delhi Tourism's Hop On, Hop Off bus which takes you around the city at a very reasonable cost. The tickets cost around Rs 499 per person and one can visit upto nine places in a day. The catch here is the early you start, the more number of places you can visit. But it is surely an experience of a kind.
So, if you are heading to Delhi from another city or are a resident of the city, here's how you can take a city tour without spending too much from your pocket.
