Explosion at Mexico's Largest Fireworks Market Worst in the Last 11 Years

An explosion ripped through Mexico's best-known fireworks market on the northern outskirts of the capital on Tuesday, killing at least 27 people and injuring more than 70 others.
The Federal Police announced what it called a "preliminary" toll from the blast.
