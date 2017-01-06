Farewell Om Puri | Remembering the Talented Actor

First published: January 6, 2017, 2:35 PM IST | Updated: 7 hours ago
Veteran actor Om Puri is no more. He was 66. The actor suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday morning in Mumbai.

The actor, along with the likes of Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil, was credited for being part of parallel, new-wave cinema that brought change in the film industry back in the 1980s.

