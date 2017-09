Farhan Akhtar Sings His Way Out of Lucknow Central

Farhan Akhtar is back with another band, but this time with a twist. Directed by debut director Ranjit Tiwari, Lucknow Central is a prison-escape story of murder accused Kishen Mohan Girhotra, who aspires to be a singer. Based on a true story, Lucknow Central portrays how Kishen’s life progresses in jail and how music becomes an intricate part of not only his journey but the rest of the band mates as well.



In this interview with News18, the cast of the film sings their way out of jail-situations that commonly occur in Bollywood prisons.



Creatives: Justin Lakra

Frames: Badsha Ray