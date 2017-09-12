Former JNUSU President Rohit Azad talks campus, love and 2017 elections | News18.com Originals

Rohit Azad, assistant professor of economics at JNU was two-time JNUSU president in 2002 and 2003. He talks about the 2017 student elections and what about the campus has remained the same and what has changed over the years.

The Left alliance won the JNUSU polls, but rivals like the RSS-affiliated ABVP and the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA) said they have made inroads into its vote share.



