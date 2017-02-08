Gender Neutral Model Petr Nitka Has An Important Message For Us All

Of all things fashion shows bring to light, the most interesting one is the union of models from all walks of life.

The 18th edition of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 aimed at inclusivity and broke stereotypes by bringing to Indian ramp a gender neutral model Petr Nitka and a transgender model Anjali Lama. Considering that most societies have their prejudices against anything beyond the dictionary definition of men and women, it was difficult for model Petr Nitka to shatter the glass ceiling.

In an exclusive interaction with News18.com, Petr talks about the journey, the feeling of being unisexual and the inclination towards Indian men.