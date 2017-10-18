Video Wall

Donald Trump Celebrates Diwali at White House, says I Greatly Value My Relationship With PM Modi

Donald Trump Celebrates Diwali at White House, says I Greatly Value My Relationship With PM Modi

Get to know the man behind WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

CNN-News18

First published: October 18, 2017, 2:11 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google
WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is the first Indian to bring the championship back to his country. Here's our correspondent Yash Bhati who caught up with Jinder Mahal to get to know the man behind the wrestler.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More