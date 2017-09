After Gujarat Police purchased 6 Harley Davidson motorcycles in 2015, Kolkata followed suit in April 2017 adding five gleaming Harley Davidson Street 750s to their fleet. Watch as these state of the art bikes give Kolkata traffic police a step up in style and an edge over the rowdy bikers in town.



