Honor recently launched their latest smartphone in the market the Honor 9i that's priced at Rs 17,999. This is a smartphone that is exclusively available on Flipkart starting October 14. Trying to cash in on the festivities, the timing for such a phone couldn't have been more right by Honor. Interestingly this is not the first smartphone in India to come with a 4-camera setup. InFocus has already launched a phone with two front and two rear cameras. But, the Honor 9i is the only phone right now on the market that comes with two dual-camera setups and a FullView 18:9 aspect ratio HD display. The price point is also very competitive as compared to its Chinese counterpart Vivo that had also launched a FullView display phone recently.





