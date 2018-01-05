Honor View 10 Review: At Rs 29,999, Is it the OnePlus 5T Killer?

Along with the budget Honor 7X, Huawei introduced the premium Honor View 10 smartphone with a 18:9 aspect ratio display and not to miss-- a dual-lens camera. The device costs Rs 29,999 in India for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Honor View 10 has a bold new elegant design promising the right mix of performance and durability. After spending some time with the View 10, here's our review.