Hyundai Weekender (Part 2) | Hyundai Verna Goes to Chandigarh | Road Trip India

Hyundai Verna goes to Chandigarh on a Road Trip

The Tech and Auto Show, in association with Hyundai motors, started the Hyundai Weekender, to take the cars like Hyundai Creta and Verna on road-trip and check how good they are for weekend journeys. In our second episode, we reach the smart city of Chandigarh. The episode 3 will follow soon.

