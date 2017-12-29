Video Wall

Massive Fire at Kamala Mills Compound in Mumbai, 14 Killed

Massive Fire at Kamala Mills Compound in Mumbai, 14 Killed

Hyundai Weekender (Part 2) | Hyundai Verna Goes to Chandigarh | Road Trip India

News18.com

First published: December 29, 2017, 8:38 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
Hyundai Verna goes to Chandigarh on a Road Trip
The Tech and Auto Show, in association with Hyundai motors, started the Hyundai Weekender, to take the cars like Hyundai Creta and Verna on road-trip and check how good they are for weekend journeys. In our second episode, we reach the smart city of Chandigarh. The episode 3 will follow soon.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More