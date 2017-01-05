Indian Scout Sixty Review: The Smallest From the Legend Doesn't Disappoint

First published: January 5, 2017
The smallest motorcycle Indian has come up with yet, the Scout Sixty is nothing short on power. It is a comfortable and fast cruiser that promises to give its rider easy access to most of its 78bhp.

When it comes to the looks of it, there is no doubt the Scout Sixty looks absolutely drop dead fantastic.

Read more about the Indian Scout Sixty here - https://goo.gl/wUTMBG

