Irrfan Khan Takes The 'Hindi Medium' Challenge

Kriti Tulsiani @sleepingpsyche2

First published: May 17, 2017, 6:24 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, known for portraying challenging roles to perfection, is gearing up for his next release Hindi Medium. In an exclusive interaction with News18.com, the actor speaks at length about India’s obsession with English language. He also takes our ‘English Lines, Hindi Medium Style’ challenge and his responses are sure to tickle your funny bone.

