Kapil Dev Chats About His Madame Tussauds Wax Statue

India’s first cricket ODI World Cup Winning captain Kapil Dev was recently honoured by Madame Tussauds museum in New Delhi. Yes, you read it right, the iconic all-rounder has a wax statute which was unveiled by himself in the capital recently. From the long hours he spent for fitting to the endless sessions of measurements that he had to undergo, he speaks about it all in his selfie interview with News18.com
Rana Daggubati, SS Rajamouli on Why Baahubali - The Conclusion Is Better Than the Original
Bangkok in 5 Plates | A Blend of Unique Flavours to Satisfy Your Taste Buds
Swara Bhaskar Tells You Exactly How To Take on Lecherous Men
Ford Mustang GT Review: A True Bred Grand Tourer For Rs 65 Lakh
Exclusive Interview: Katrina Kaif Talks About Legendary Photographer Mario Testino
All New 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class First Drive Review: Longer is Better
Nitesh Tiwari Thanks News18 On Dangal Sweeping Maximum Titles
A R Rahman Talks About His Directorial Debut Le Musk, Baahubali In Virtual Reality And More
Rising Pune Supergiant's Rahul Tripathi Loves Playing Stick Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar Talks About Make In India Tech And srt.phone
Watch: Government Plans to Equip Soldiers with New Bulletproof Jackets
Samsung Galaxy S8 Review: The Phone That You Had Been Waiting For
HTC U Ultra Review: Beautiful Phablet with a Hefty Price Tag