KARA KI KAHANI EP-1: Pah-laj Nai Aani. The return of ex-CBFC chief

Meet Kara Singh, a hot-blooded Punjabi with a heart of a storyteller. In this first episode, Kara takes a dig at the ill-famed, erstwhile CBFC chief Mr. Pahlaj Nihalani. The man known for banning films and chopping off non-sanskari scenes has taken a U-turn and is back with his latest offering Julie 2: A film which claims to be bold, beautiful and blessed. So what brought this change of heart and why was Mr. Nihalani sacked in the first place? News18.com finds out.