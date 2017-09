West Bengal has been a haven for artists and performers pan world and its heart lies in Kolkata; a city synonymous with music, movies and masti. So this Durga Puja, hot-blooded Punjabi Kara Singh is on the look-out for the most talented Bengali with an X-factor. Now, you must have come across some exceptional talents in reality shows but, for the first time, you will witness the raw potential of Kolkata and the undying love for art and talent.











But, it is very hard to please our impatient Jatt. So will Kara successfully hunt down some talent, watch now to find out.



Ideation - Badsha Ray

Creatives - Hitesh Singh

Frames - SK Rony