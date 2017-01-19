Kayaker Gets Stuck in Whirlpool

This kayaker thought he was just going to have fun paddling across the river with his buddies. However,that happiness quickly turned into terror when he got caught in a whirlpool. Luckily,his friends were nearby and they rescued him with ease.
Indian Scout Sixty Review: The Smallest From the Legend Doesn't Disappoint
Got the Winter Blues? Dr Broota Tells Why to Take it Seriously
Is Parineeti Chopra a Selfie Person? Watch This Video to Know
360 Degree Video: Spectacular Compilation of Dubai 's Iconic Tourist Spots
Give Pak Artistes Asylum In India, Let Them Take a Stand Against Terrorism: Chetan Bhagat
Off Centre With Shoojit Sircar: Filmmaker Lets News18 Dissect His Cinema
Sushant Singh Rajput Talks about Dhoni, Bollywood In His First Selfie Interview
Nawaz Sharif | Pakistan Ready for Bilateral Nuclear Test Ban Treaty With India
Six Machine Chris Gayle Says He Doesn't Like Cricket... He Loves It!
BMW X3 xDrive30d M-Sport Review: A Performance Loaded Luxury SUV
9/11 Attacks | They Were Kids When America's Heart Broke For Them
Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus, Watch Series 2, AirPods: All You Need to Know in 60 Seconds
ASEAN-India Summit: PM Narendra Modi Warns Against Rising 'Export of Terror'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Has A Fitting Reply For Jas Arora's Character In Freaky Ali