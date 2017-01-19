Kayaker Gets Stuck in Whirlpool

First published: January 19, 2017, 5:12 PM IST
This kayaker thought he was just going to have fun paddling across the river with his buddies. However,that happiness quickly turned into terror when he got caught in a whirlpool. Luckily,his friends were nearby and they rescued him with ease.

