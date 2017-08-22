Video Wall

Triple Talaq Verdict: SC Declares Practice 'Unconstitutional' With 3:2 Majority

Triple Talaq Verdict: SC Declares Practice 'Unconstitutional' With 3:2 Majority

Kill Us Here, But Don't Deport Us, Plead Rohingya Muslims

News18.com

First published: August 22, 2017, 3:08 PM IST | Updated: 32 mins ago
facebook Twitter google
Around 40,000 Rohingya refugees, considered to be the most persecuted minority in the world, are still coping with news of India mulling their deportation back to Buddhist-majority Myanmar.
Rohingyas have been the victims of a long-standing ethnic conflict in Myanmar where they have been denied citizenship as they are not recognized as Burmese and are considered Bengalis.
Read More

Creatives - Hitesh Singh
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More