Kriti Sanon Turns Muse For Designer Sonaakshi Raaj

Designer Sonaakshi Raaj, who has styled Bollywood celebrities including actor Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Nidhi Agerwal among others, recently unveiled her fresh off the runway collection titled Skin at her store launch event in the capital in the presence of her friend and muse actress Kriti Sanon.



The collection, which featured the label’s signature elegance and flamboyant needlecraft dazzle, presented silhouettes that weave a ​​dream around a woman’s body and eloquent drapes that fizz with glamour. The collection also featured the renowned saree gowns that is synonymous with the label. Fashioned with drapes of tulle, blended georgettes, fringing and dripping embellishments, the silhouettes were laden with attention grabbing details.



At the event, News18.com caught up with the two beauties - Kriti and Sonaakshi - and asked them about the collection, their thoughts on airport and gym looks and much more.



While speaking to News18.com, designer Sonaakshi Raaj said, "My collection is titled Skin because I think it's the most beautiful aspect of a woman's body and I have always been inspired by women. My collections have always been very glamorous, feminine, romantic and sexy. That's always been the essence of my collection and so is it this time."



On airport and gym looks, actress Kriti Sanon told News18.com in an exclusive interactions that although one can wear anything that they wish to from a chappal, ganjee to pyjamas, she added that there was a bit of a pressure to look good and dress in a certain way.



She said, If you want to flaunt something fashionable it's not bad, it's an opportunity but at the same time it's not necessary. You can go in your pyjamas, ganjee and chappals and nobody's going to pinpoint and say look what she is wearing because that is what people normally wear at airports, it's completely fine. But yes, there's a little bit of a pressure because every time you have to be presentable and whatever you are wearing must complement you."



creatives: Kailash Chandra



