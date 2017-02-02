Lakme Fashion Week 2017: Style Tips from Kajal Aggarwal

February 2, 2017
As the awaited Lakme Fashion Week 2017 began with star-studded presence from the Bollywood and fashion fraternity, actor Kajal Aggarwal spoke with News18 and gave some fashion and style tips. While she spoke about who she thinks has been the most stylish in Bollywood, Kajal was all praises for Neetu Singh.

