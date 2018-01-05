Man Of Steel: A Cancer Survivor Who Is Now A Famed Body Builder

An Indian bodybuilder who lost his right leg to bone cancer is wowing everyone with his dedication for intense workouts including deadlifts. Mohit Kumar, 21, has won several Mr India bodybuilding competitions and is now training for the upcoming championship in Thailand. The young lad stands 6-foot-tall and weighs just 105 lbs but can easily take up to 551 lbs on thighs and 110 pounds on chest. Because of his awe-inspiring determination and confidence, Mohit has become a sensation in the bodybuilding world in India.