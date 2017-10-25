Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Tigor Comparison Review

The sub-4 metre compact sedan segment in India has never been this exciting with a slew of cars entering this segment in the past decade. But here’s the thing, the go-to car and the segment leader has almost always been the Maruti Suzuki Dzire (it no longer has the Swift in its name). Many cars came and tried to compete, but none came close to the Dzire in terms of popularity. But then, Tata Motors came out with the Tigor and the unique shape of the car helped it turn heads wherever it went. Even between all the Dzires on the road.



Interestingly, Tata Motors was the company that gave birth to the sub-4 metre compact sedan segment in India with the eCS which was then followed by the Zest. But none of those cars was as promising as the Tigor. So, Tata Motors have undoubtedly returned to the segment with all guns blazing, but is it something that the Dzire should be worried about? We find out.



Creatives & Video Edit: Abhishek Sharma

Frames: Siddhartha Safaya

Review by - Manav Sinha