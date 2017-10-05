Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is back in a new avatar in 2017

In 2017, Maruti Suzuki is bringing back its flagship sedan to India in a new avatar. The company has launched the new S-Cross at Rs 8.49 lakh(Ex-showroom). The new S-Cross gets an aggressive styling and the company, along with its suppliers has invested close to Rs 100 crore towards the development of the new car. The new S-Cross will be sold in Nexa showrooms across India. The new S-Cross also comes with 95% localization, the reason why Maruti Suzuki has been able to price it aggressively in the Indian market.



Frames: Siddharth Safaya

creatives: Abhishek Sharma

Review by: Siddhartha Sharma