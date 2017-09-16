Meet The Troll: A sneak-peek into the life of a social media troll

If you are an active user on social media then you must have encountered a ‘Troll’ or at least heard of it. Well this erstwhile mythical creature has revived itself in the worst possible way on the social media. No one knows where they live, or are they real people because honestly there online social behaviour is worse than animals. So here is a sneak-peak into the day of a Troll.









Creatives: Hitesh Singh

Frames: Nitin Sharma & Siddharth Safaya

Ideation: Nitin Sharma

