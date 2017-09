Model, actor, fitness enthusiast and popularly known as the 'ironman' of India, Milind Soman, is a star who is ageing backwards.



His fitness and charming looks has women of all ages swoon over him.



So, to know the secret behind his ever-so-fit body at 51 we caught up with the star and spoke to him about redefining fitness at his age, being the Pinkathon ambassador and more.